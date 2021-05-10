Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upstart stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.58. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

