Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.73% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

