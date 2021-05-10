Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:MTW opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of -80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

