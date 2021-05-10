SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

