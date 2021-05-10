Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

PVAC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

