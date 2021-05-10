Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

