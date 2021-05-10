Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a report released on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

