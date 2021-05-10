Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Head to Head Contrast

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.20 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.23 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.57 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.81

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

