Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.56.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TER stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

