Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

