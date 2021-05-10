MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNKD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MannKind by 200.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth $152,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth $67,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

