Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.