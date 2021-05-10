Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

