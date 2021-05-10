Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

