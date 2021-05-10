Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €230.77 and a 200-day moving average of €174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

