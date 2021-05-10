Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Volkswagen stock opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €174.67.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

