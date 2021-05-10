Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Shares of RHM opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

