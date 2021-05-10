Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RingCentral, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.43.

RNG opened at $257.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.70.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 13.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

