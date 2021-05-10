Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Issued By National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.88.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$44.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$26.61 and a one year high of C$45.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

