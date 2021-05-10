Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 1,720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,289.69 ($16.85).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,536.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,424.12. The firm has a market cap of £28.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.13.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.