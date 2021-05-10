TheStreet Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

