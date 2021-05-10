Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.90.

APTV opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.59. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

