Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE GNE opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

