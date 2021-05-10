Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE GNE opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.60.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.
