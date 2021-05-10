Head to Head Comparison: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Glori Energy alerts:

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glori Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.22%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.85 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -63.00

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Glori Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.