Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.71 on Monday. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

