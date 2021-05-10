Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emera (TSE:EMA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Emera to post earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion.

EMA opened at C$56.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.67.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

