Jamf (JAMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.47 million. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $32.99 on Monday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

