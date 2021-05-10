Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NDLS stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

