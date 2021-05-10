MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

MFA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

