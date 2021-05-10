Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 398,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

