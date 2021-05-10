Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.14. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of SR traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 491,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

