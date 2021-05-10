Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.14. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.90.
Shares of SR traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 491,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
