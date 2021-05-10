Financial Comparison: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) vs. RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atrion and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.38 $36.76 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atrion and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.90% 13.90% 12.55% RenovaCare N/A -77.49% -73.50%

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atrion beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

