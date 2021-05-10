Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.