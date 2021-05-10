BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.