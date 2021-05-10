Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

