Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

