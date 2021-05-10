Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) vs. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Financial Comparison

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ModivCare alerts:

This table compares ModivCare and Despegar.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.40 $970,000.00 $1.65 91.38 Despegar.com $524.88 million 1.78 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -102.54

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com. Despegar.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ModivCare and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Despegar.com 0 3 2 0 2.40

Despegar.com has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Despegar.com N/A -43.82% -10.16%

Risk & Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Despegar.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands. The company provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their products. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.