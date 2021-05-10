Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

TSCO opened at $195.46 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

