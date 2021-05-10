Cormark Comments on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.56.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$156.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

