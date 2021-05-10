Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$122.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$74.84 and a one year high of C$123.18.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

