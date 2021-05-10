Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FRPT opened at $176.55 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average of $147.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

