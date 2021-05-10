Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XNCR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Xencor stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.