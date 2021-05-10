Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

