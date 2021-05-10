$5.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $5.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $24.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.63 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $375.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $309.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

