Nocturne Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 10th

Nocturne Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 10th. Nocturne Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Nocturne Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MBTCU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.43.

In other Nocturne Acquisition news, CFO Ka Seng Ao purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Nocturne Acquisition makes up 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

