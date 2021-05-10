Insider Buying: Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Insider Buys £1,795.74 in Stock

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.27) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.70. Cairn Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 117.53 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £867.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

CNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

