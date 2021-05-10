Glen Sabin Sells 18,376 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Monday. Genuit Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

