Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.96. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

SNA stock opened at $251.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $252.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

