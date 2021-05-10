Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

ADN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

TSE ADN opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.29. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

