TD Securities Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.20

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.92.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

